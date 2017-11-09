The Waugh Zone Thursday November 9, 2017

The Tory Brexiteer reaction to Priti Patel’s ‘resignation’ last night underlined just why Theresa May had held onto her for so long. But as well has her strong anti-EU views, there is also a sheer likeability about Patel - an oft forgotten quality in politics - that has also ensured her rise through the ranks. Well known to many of us in the media from her days as William Hague’s doggedly loyal press secretary, she impressed her colleagues as she moved from adviser to backbencher to “the first British Indian Cabinet Minister” (as the PM phrased it in her ‘sorry-you’re-leaving’ letter). Patel’s Apprentice-style departure, smiling from the ministerial car that she was allowed to take her home as one last courtesy, was in the end smooth rather than bitter.

The immediate focus for the PM is to find a replacement and Penny Mordaunt, as the sole female Brexiteer Minister of State in the entire Government, may be a smart choice. Many fancy Alastair Burt, another very likeable but straight-as-a-die minister, as the best qualified candidate. Sir Alan Duncan has his backers too, though May will be wary of ‘rewarding’ the Foreign Office given muttering from Tory MPs that the FCO ‘knifed’ Patel (with briefings about her blunders in not telling it or No.10 about her Israel meetings and policy ideas). Few would want to bet just who May will choose but it seems certain this will be a limited set of changes.

Iain Duncan Smith, an old ally of Patel’s, told the Today programme that while “we are all Brexiteers now”, a minister with “strong Brexit views” should be the candidate the PM picks for the vacant post. IDS added that “this is not a reshuffle” and “Theresa May is the one person who can unite the Cabinet”. He may well be right about both, at least right now. But as I wrote last night (read my analysis of the implications of Patel’s demise HERE), there is strong pressure on May to stage a wider reshuffle to get her government back on track and end the anarchy of the last few months.

There remain real questions as to why May didn’t refer Patel for an investigation under the ministerial code, and the Conservative Friends of Israel and Lord Polak now face much greater scrutiny (some Tory MPs whisper it’s time CFI lobbying was exposed and its influence reduced). Yet the bigger picture is the Prime Minister’s own political longevity. Some allies argue that the commentariat fail to realise she can hang on like John Major and Jim Callaghan did, as long as she is seen as the best choice to balance competing interests.

The Budget and the December EU summit are the big milestones ahead and few expect May to execute an unforced wider reshuffle before either. Yet assuming she lasts to the New Year, January is the time of maximum opportunity and maximum danger for her. Sacking Philip Hammond as Chancellor would certainly ensure his replacement wasn’t as openly rebellious, but it may spark a backlash from enough middle-of-the-road MPs to trigger the 48 names needed for a leadership confidence vote. Sacking Boris could lose her the Brexit support she needs.

Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin and Liz Truss look vulnerable, but there are very few Cabinet ministers May is unhappy with. Gauke has impressed her at DWP, Brokenshire is needed in Ulster, Javid is essential to her ‘premiership priority’ on housing, Clarke is getting on with the industrial strategy. Only the resignation of Damian Green would necessitate a bigger reshuffle. That curve ball aside, new blood could be promoted, but don’t expect anything radical, insiders say. Priti Patel’s WhatsApp bio continues to state she is “Always working” (irony, I know), accompanied by an emoji of a winking smile with a poked out tongue. Fellow workaholic Theresa May doesn’t ‘do’ emotion, let alone emojis. Yet her own WhatsApp bio right now ought to read: ‘Still Here’.