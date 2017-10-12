The Waugh Zone Thursday October 12, 2017

David Davis and Michel Barnier resume hostilities/pleasantries in Brussels today at 11am, when they are due to hold their latest joint press conference on progress on Brexit talks. With an increasing focus back in Britain on preparations for a ‘no deal’ outcome, we may find out if that tactic has worked or backfired.

What was really extraordinary yesterday was the way Theresa May appeared to publicly smack down her Chancellor over his reluctance to spend hard cash on a hard Brexit prep. Hammond had told the Treasury Select Committee that he would only authorise such spending at the very last moment, because every pound spent on a hard border was “a pound that we can’t spend on the NHS or social care or education or deficit reduction”. Yet in PMQs, the PM seemed to be much firmer, cheering her Brexiteers with talk of spending whatever was necessary.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg was first to reveal yesterday that this came off the back of a spat at Cabinet on Tuesday, when there was tense exchange over ‘no deal’ preparations. I’m told that Michael Gove certainly made a pointed intervention, though with a politesse that avoided a full-blown ‘row’. (Robert Peston reveals how he tried to ‘bounce’ the PM, backed by Chris Grayling). What’s fascinating is the way Gove is being deployed by May to reassure the more Euroscep MPs that all is well. He was the minister chosen to attend the backbench 1922 last night, just as he was the one defending the PM last Friday from the Shapps attack.

Theresa May looked rather irritated by Heidi Alexander’s claim she was ‘running scared’ of her party’s ‘right wing’ (watch those papers fly). And on paper, May and Hammond said exactly the same thing yesterday: that ‘no deal’ spending would be made “when necessary”. But some in No.10 want to remind Hammond who’s really in charge. Their frustration really stems from the fact that the Cabinet is actually pretty united on the fundamentals of Brexit: Hammond got his way on a transition and replicated EU rules, the Brexiteers got their way in limiting the transition to not much more than two years and a pledge to leave the single market and to ‘control’ migration.

Still, the Brexiteers’ disdain for Hammond is unmistakeable and many think he’s still an embittered Remainer who should be put in Osborne’s deep freeze. The Mail calls him ‘treacherous’ today. Business minister Claire Perry (seen as an Osborneite who once compared Leavers to ‘jihadis’) told the Today programme that was “unhelpful language…despite what the Daily Mail says we are unified as a government”. The crunch will come in December. Brexiteers say that if the EU still refuses to budge on trade, May should pull out of the talks altogether. Donald Tusk also said everyone would have to think again if there was no progress by Christmas. It’s a reminder once again that some in Brussels and some Leavers agree on one thing: the hard logic is that there really is no middle way, that there’s either ‘hard Brexit’ or no Brexit at all.