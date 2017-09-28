The Waugh Zone Thursday September 28, 2017

Theresa May has a speech defending free markets today, and Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters will argue it proves he is the one driving the debate about the future of capitalism. The PM’s speech will certainly feel like a counterblast to the Labour leader’s Brighton conference speech, though No.10 stress is timed to mark the 20th anniversary of the independence of the Bank of England.

It’s worth recalling that the Tories actually opposed this New Labour move at the time (John Redwood said it was impossible in a truly democratic society), though Michael Portillo later accepted it as Shadow Chancellor (one of seven seen off by Gordon Brown). The Conservatives’ initially opposed the minimum wage only to later strongly back it, another example of just how far Blair and Brown forced a big shift in UK policy.

Ed Balls, who pushed Brown into accepting the independence idea, has overnight published his original letter to Bank Governor Eddie George. He points out he wanted regulation of bankers’ “conduct” given to a separate institution, but a messy compromise ensued and, well, the rest is history through the 2008 crash and beyond.

Balls told me last year that the big task for progressives across the world was to show the benefits of globalisation while dealing with its downsides. Tony Blair’s new institute was founded to do just that, and centrists and conservatives alike have struggled to cope with the popular anger against a system that started squeezing wages even before the crash. Corbyn offers a statist solution that hints at protectionism, yet even Balls now hints that more curbs are needed.

The pitfalls of free markets are in the news today with Ryanair trashing its own brand yet again and Uber challenging claims that it should treat drivers as employees. May’s critics can point out that thanks to Brexit, sterling has already crashed and Moody’s credit rating downgraded all under her watch. Poundland Britain has a whole new meaning. And as the Times reports, her wooing of Donald Trump has done little to avoid the US slapping protectionist tariffs on Bombardier, with the threatened loss of jobs at Northern Ireland’s biggest employer.