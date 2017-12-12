The Waugh Zone Tuesday December 12, 2017

The Tory truce on Theresa May’s provisional Brexit deal largely held together in the Commons yesterday. The PM was in really confident mood and figures like Iain Duncan Smith and John Redwood sounded supportive. But the unease wasn’t far away, with Jacob Rees-Mogg maintaining a rare silence and Philip Davies warning her not to send needless billions to Brussels at a time “when she is continuing a policy of austerity at home”.

And within hours of May’s marathon statement (it lasted 1 hour 45 minutes) Nigel Lawson let rip last night in the fourth Margaret Thatcher Memorial Lecture. We splashed the story, mainly because Lawson’s words were so dramatic: May should stop “begging” Brussels for a good deal, get off her “knees” and end the “humiliating state of cringe” towards the EU. She’d “lost her nerve” since Lancaster House, the former Tory Chancellor (who lives in France) said. For good measure, he added that Mrs T “would have been appalled by the explicit rejection of Thatcherite economics to which the present Government appears committed”.

Still, No10 is pleased that Lawson appears an isolated voice, for now. The ‘i’ newspaper even has a cut-out-and-keep headline for the PM’s team: “May’s Triumphant Return To The Commons”. And the Times carries a YouGov poll putting the Tories ahead again for the first time since June (42% to Lab’s 41%). Watch for fresh muttering among Labour MPs as to why they are not (to quote George Osborne) 10 points ahead and hammering May.

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill is back and concessions over Henry VIII powers show that May is perhaps more worried about the backbench 1922 Committee than the ‘Remainer rebels’. One flashpoint for Dominic Grieve and his merry band is tomorrow’s ‘meaningful vote’ amendment, but I still suspect the narrowest vote will be on next week’s ‘Exit Date’ amendment (will we see a clever olive branch?) May also has the Damian Green inquiry to deal with (Robert Peston suggests Green will not have to quit), and the first ‘end state’ Cabinet discussion on Brexit, before she can finally achieve her main political aim of just getting through to Christmas. A New Year reshuffle, if handled well, gives her the chance to relaunch her government in 2018. Lawson’s warnings prove there could be more trouble ahead, but after her annus horribilis, that’s not a bad place to be.