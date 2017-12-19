The Waugh Zone Tuesday December 19, 2017

The full Cabinet meets today and – 18 months after the UK’s historic ‘Leave’ vote - every senior minister finally gets to say what they think the ‘end state’ of Brexit should look like. But here’s a spoiler alert: judging by yesterday’s Cabinet sub-committee warm-up, they may all back a ‘bespoke Brexit’.

The PM seized on remarks by Michel Barnier’s staffer Stefaan de Rynck yesterday that ‘each free trade agreement is tailor-made’. Yet as May herself admitted, that’s a statement of the bleeding obvious, as each bilateral agreement reflects national economic priorities (the EU-South Korea deal is dubbed ‘cheese-for-cars’). What she didn’t quote was de Rynck’s brutal verdict that the EU can’t let the UK have a special trade deal on services. Asked about David Davis’s hopes for a ‘Canada-plus-plus-plus’ deal, he said: “To come back to the mathematics of pluses and minuses, what you cannot do is square an FTA circle into a single market. And that is one of the key issues that we will have to live with and clarify quickly: There can be no sector-by-sector participation in the single market.”

This morning, Barnier himself tells the Guardian (and some other European papers) there can be no deal on financial services if Britain leaves the EU’s single market. “There is not a single trade agreement that is open to financial services. It doesn’t exist,” Barnier said. He added: “In leaving the single market, they lose the financial services passport.” The real choice is not between a bespoke or off-the-peg model, it’s between a limited (Canada-style) deal and a comprehensive one (like EFTA membership). And DD still thinks some states in the EU27 back his idea of a goods-and-services deal.

Yet despite all those warnings, the big political news is that ex-Remainers like Philip Hammond, Amber Rudd and Greg Clark yesterday signalled in the Cabinet sub-committee that they would go along with Canada-plus demand. The FT’s George Parker has an excellent read-out, reporting the Chancellor supported May’s call for an ‘ambitious’ trade deal that still allowed regulatory divergence. This is the very ‘cake and eat it’ Brexit that Hammond has ridiculed in the past, but it seems he doesn’t want to rock the boat, or not yet at least. “The prime minister said we should begin the negotiations by aiming high,” one source said. Maybe that’s what set the tone. I’m told the ex-Remainers did put on record the risks to jobs from diverging from EU rules, yet they seem to be hoping that a promise of a ‘gradual’ divergence (after a ‘status quo’ two-year transition) will be enough to maintain Cabinet unity. Note that the 10-strong sub-committee has a 5-4 majority for Brexit (Leavers: DD, Fox, Gove, Johnson, Williamson; Remainers: Green, Hammond, Rudd, Clark) with the PM as chair. Full Cabinet has a majority of ex-Remainers.

The PM is certainly very keen to heal the Brexit splits of the past week, though she was yesterday very reluctant to criticise the Daily Mail or Daily Telegraph front page attacks on ‘Remainer rebels’. Anna Soubry presented the Speaker with a dossier linking death threats to the two papers’ coverage. Amber Rudd paid tribute to Soubry, and pointedly heaped praise on Antoinette Sandbach after she hit back at Nadine Dorries’s calls for deselection. May will hope her ‘bespoke Brexit’ plan keeps the Cabinet together today. But many of those backbench rebels agree with Brussels that the DD model will fall apart at the seams. And they hope their allies in Cabinet have the guts to say it at some point.