The Waugh Zone Tuesday December 5, 2017

Theresa May heads to Cabinet to explain how her plans for a Brexit breakthrough fell apart yesterday. But will she have to repeat that explanation to Parliament? The long-held convention is for a Prime Minister to update the House with a statement on any significant EU talks (David Cameron once had to answer an Urgent Question to tell MPs about an informal EU council), but I understand No.10 has decided no such statement will occur today.

Commons sources told me that Government whips had told the Opposition last week to clear “several hours” today for a “major” statement. Speaker Bercow helpfully confirmed it had been “very much my expectation” the PM would make an EU statement on Tuesday. Instead of spending hours trumpeting a diplomatic triumph, May faces a gruelling session being asked repeatedly about the DUP. May said alongside Jean-Claude Juncker yesterday that she needed further “consultation” and Labour argues there’s no better vehicle for consultation that the House of Commons. I’d be surprised if there is no attempt to force her hand with an Urgent Question. And if she ducks a statement, maybe David Davis will be put on the rack instead.

I wrote last night HERE on how the Brexit deal victory yesterday slipped through May’s fingers. It appears the DUP were spooked by early leaked over-sells of the agreement, but more worryingly Arlene Foster’s party were not fully signed up to the exact wording. Was Damian Green too distracted by his own woes to carry out one of his key duties as First Secretary of State, reassuring the DUP? Was the absence of Gavin Williamson (the Chief whip who sorted the DUP confidence and supply deal) a factor? May is due to meet the Northern Ireland party today and No.10 is remarkably upbeat about chances of progress.

Tom Newton-Dunn points out there were last minute quibbles over the European Court of Justice. Yet the key to yesterday’s difficulties was that deliciously diplomatic phrase ‘continued regulatory alignment’ between Ulster and the Republic after Brexit. It seemed like a classic EU fudge to get both Dublin and Belfast on board and move onto ‘Phase 2’ of talks (on trade and transition). Some in London felt it was a key concession from Dublin, as alignment is not the same as convergence, no matter what Irish PM Leo Varadkar says.

What’s the way out of the fresh impasse? Well, as Robert Peston has pointed out, one answer is reassuring the DUP that ‘alignment’ is UK-wide and not just for Ulster. That however poses a problem for Cabinet Brexiteers like Michael Gove and Boris Johnson, who have long wanted the freedom of ‘regulatory divergence’. Another option is to explicitly say the alignment is only on Good Friday Agreement legal precedent on specific areas such as animal welfare, agriculture and a single energy market. Another is to beef up the ‘no hard border’ written guarantees.

But one other option is for a newly ingenious diplomatic phrase. As the head of Northern Ireland’s Institute of Directors put it this morning, ‘regulatory co-operation’ may be acceptable to both Dublin and Belfast. So too may ‘regulatory equivalence’. Those alternatives imply similar trade arrangements to now, but turn them into parallel lines rather than convergent ones. The phrase may be enough to get May through to Christmas with her Government intact. After a weeks of leadership plots and Cabinet resignations, that would be a triumph in itself. But the bigger battle over trade and transition starts in the New Year and the DUP has given the PM just a taste of the trouble ahead if she doesn’t mind her language.