The Waugh Zone Tuesday February 20, 2018

In the 1970s, strike-hit, low-growth Britain was often dubbed “the sick man of Europe”. That phrase has fresh resonance today after an internal Brussels document suggested that a no-deal Brexit could actually expose British workers to more cancer-inducing chemicals. The ‘Level Playing Field’ memo set out the dire scenario that a low-tax, low-regulation UK would ditch EU rules on carcinogens in the workplace in a bid to undercut its European rivals.

One Government insider tells me such fears are based on ‘misunderstandings’ at best (and a ‘sick’ version of Project Fear at worst). That’s why David Davis will use his speech in Vienna to reassure everyone that Britain after March 2019 will not descend into a ‘Mad Max-style’ “dystopian fiction”. Children of the 1970s and 1980s like me will get the reference (and it got the speech top of the bulletins this morning), though I’m not sure younger folks are aware of Mel Gibson’s apocalyptic movie role. Still, on the issue of safety in the workplace, DD is keen on pointing out that the landmark 1974 Health and Safety At Work Act pre-dated the UK’s referendum on joining the European Community.

Yet in Davis’s speech there is also the makings of a deal with Brussels, if Brussels wants one. He says the UK and EU should be able to “trust” each other’s “regulations and the institutions that enforce them”. “Such mutual recognition will naturally require close, even-handed cooperation between these authorities and a common set of principles to guide them.” And he says he is “certain” that mutual self-interest will triumph.

As Parliament returns, Boris Johnson has Foreign Office questions and Liam Fox and Michael Gove also make Brexit-related speeches. But some Remainer ministers think DD’s words underline that he and other Leavers accept they’ve got to back a compromise. The FT’s George Parker reportsthat Theresa May plans to keep her Cabinet ministers at Chequers on Thursday as long as it takes – or “until they have outlined a Brexit plan that includes a high level of alignment between EU and UK rules”. Will Headmistress May force the Brexiteers to sit in detention until they write out 100 times on a blackboard ‘I accept close alignment now followed by possible divergence in the future’? I doubt it. But how the deal is spun, by all sides, may be the real story.