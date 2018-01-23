The Waugh Zone Tuesday January 23, 2018

While the cat’s away, the mice will play. Chancellor Philip Hammond, a man with as much political charisma as Bagpuss, is in Brussels for a meeting of EU finance ministers today. And while he’s absent from London, Boris Johnson is playing the role of the Cabinet’s rodent-in-chief, widely trailing his demand for £100m a week extra for health spending (half the net equivalent of his infamous £350m a week on the Vote Leave battlebus).

The Foreign Secretary’s maneouverings have raised fresh suspicions he’s putting down another marker for a future leadership bid – and that the real cat he is taunting is Theresa May herself. The Times splashes some new detail that Boris will tell a special Cabinet discussion on the NHS today that he wants the cash when Brexit formally kicks in next March, rather than after the two-year transition period when the UK will cease sending cash to Brussels. In a telling line, Francis Elliott says allies of the foreign secretary say that he has a “track record of winning” and will not relent on his demand “until it is secured”.

There’s a great irony in that the £5bn injection of cash is exactly the same figure that Jeremy Corbyn and John Ashworth are set to demand for the health service in a big London rally with doctors and nurses on Thursday. I reported last year that some in Labour felt that the party should have promised a ‘Brexit dividend’ for the NHS and outflanked the Tories with a pledge of its own.

Just where the money will come from for this new policy is unclear. Will Boris be bold enough to suggest a hypothecated tax hike for health and social care? Hammond had a nice Brussels burn for Boris this morning, reminding him he was not the Health Secretary. No.10 has been as cautious as the Treasury about Jeremy Hunt’s call for 10-year funding plans, but is that just a question of timing rather than substance? Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames tweeted yesterday that May’s current pitch to voters was ‘dull, dull, dull’. Boris knows he ain’t dull, though his critics will say his NHS plan is as uncosted and unprepared as his bridge over the channel. Let’s see how the PM reacts today.