The Waugh Zone Tuesday January 9, 2018

For Theresa May, it never rains, but it pours. Yesterday’s reshuffle was meant to underline her authority, yet confirmed she lacked it. And this morning’s news about Toby Young’s resignation from the Office for Students is further evidence of a Prime Minister who is buffeted about by events rather than in charge of them.

Young’s pre-dawn blog on the Spectator website may or may not have been the result of a quiet word from someone in Government (the PM’s spokesman was asked yesterday if the PM had discussed Young with Andrea Leadsom, and told us he was ‘not aware’ of any such conversation taking place on Monday morning). It may or may not have been prompted by the threat of fresh allegations (rumours abound about not just his remarks but his conduct). Yet it is hugely embarrassing to May, coming just hours after she defended him, albeit with a warning that he should be judged on his future not his past. It seems whoever is in charge of ‘due diligence’ on Government appointments failed to run even a cursory Google search of his Tweets and columns.

But will the Johnson brothers, Boris and Jo, be embarrassed too? The Universities Minister spent yesterday shoring up Young’s reputation to MPs, declaring “the opposition would have us believe he is not qualified or suitable to be on the board”. The Guardian got hold of some ‘lines to take’for Tory MPs, claiming Labour was ‘hypocritical’ on sex harassment. Boris, under whose editorship Young wrote some of his notorious columns, had tweeted in praise of his ‘caustic wit’.

Yet for all the excuses made for Young, it was difficult to counter the real anger felt among many Tories for his views on eugenics. Education Committee chairman Rob Halfon, who warned yesterday this was ‘dark and very dangerous stuff’, welcomed his resignation on the Today programme this morning. Even new Tory chairman Brandon Lewis, with all his media skills, struggled to explain why the PM hadn’t sacked him.