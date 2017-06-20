The Waugh Zone Tuesday June 20, 2017

1. WHITHER THERESA?

The Cabinet meets this morning and the mood looks like being one of grim determination. Theresa May has a heck of a lot on her plate this week, from chairing the Grenfell meeting, sorting the response to the Finsbury Park attack, a Queen’s Speech, an unfinished DUP deal and a Brussels summit. And for now, it looks like none of her Cabinet colleagues want to take on that heavy workload.

When asked about her own future, May yesterday said “The Government is getting on with the job”. That’s one of her favourite catchphrases and has been her political credo for years, head down, digging in, doing not talking. Yet her disastrous election campaign and her response to Grenfell Tower have undoubtedly left her weaker than ever. May is not in a position to say, as Harold Wilson famously did when gossip swirled about his future “I’ll tell you what’s going on on, I’m going on!” Some MPs say they just want the PM to ‘get over the line’ of the Commons summer recess on July 20 - before the real business of plotting her replacement starts in the run up to party conference.

For now the Cabinet have rallied round, exploiting their new-found freedom of not being shackled and micro-managed by sacked aides Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy to actually present a common front. Chris Grayling told Today: “I don’t think a change of prime minister should be on our agenda.” Liam Fox in the US heaped praise on May yesterday, telling CNBC: “There is no one else that I can see who would provide anything like that level of leadership at the present time.” Boris phoned up the Today prog yesterday off the cuff, saying the last thing voters wanted was “more political shenanigans of one kind or another”. Michael Gove echoed that.

Yet shenanigans there are indeed in the Telegraph today with Boris allies trying to knife David Davis. “He’s…the man that pushed the Prime Minister into holding a snap election in the first place. Age is not a barrier but he is nearly 70. You have got to look at that as a factor.” An ally of DD’s tells me “he’s unflappable, resilient and super-focused”. They note the only leadership noise is coming from Boris’s camp. It’s also worth remembering DD’s trump card is loyalty, having told the PM privately on his appointment that his only mission was to help her deliver Brexit. And Brexit will dominate the two-year Queen’s Speech, though anti-terror measures, HS2, bits and pieces on space travel and electric cars are being trailed to make it look otherwise.