1. NEIGHBOURHOOD BOTCH

The police erected 3ft concrete barriers on Westminster, Waterloo and Lambeth bridges yesterday to prevent what Scotland Yard called “hostile vehicle mitigation”. Today, the damage to what was previously the concrete wall of Theresa May’s reputation on crime and security continues.

The PM wanted this to be a ‘Brexit election’ but the London Bridge and Manchester terror attacks have turned it into a ‘security election’ with a focus on her record in office as Home Secretary. May is touring the north talking about post-Brexit trade, while Labour tried an attack line on 4,000 lives at risk from cuts to winter fuel allowance. But it is police numbers that dominates. Again.

May wants to ‘take back control’ of the news agenda, but it is inevitable that security is now the narrative. She staged her press conference yesterday at defence think tank RUSI to target Jeremy Corbyn’s record on terror, but was repeatedly quizzed on her own cuts instead.

And Labour’s talk of police cuts is really connecting with many on social media and the doorstep, insiders in all parties tell me. Yesterday, May’s (and Karen Bradley’s) refusal to even concede falls in numbers of armed officers risked further underlining her ‘Maybot’ image.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan – looking every inch the future Labour leader his admirers hope he will one day be - has pressed on the bruise with new stats this morning. He says Tory plans would mean cuts to the Metropolitan Police of between 10% and 40%. The Times reports Home Office documents showing that May is also cutting £32m from the ‘Office for Security and Counterterrorism’.

Just as worrying are why MI5 and the police failed to keep tabs on the terrorists behind the London Bridge attack. Met assistant chief Mark Rowley said attacker Khuram Butt was investigated in 2015 but “prioritised in the lower echelons of our investigative work”. The PM will not want to dump blame on the security services or police, so she is caught in a real bind between her funding decisions and operational matters beyond her control. All that talk about her being the longest serving Home Secretary in modern history now feels like a millstone not a badge of pride.

Lord Carlile, the former independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, told the BBC cuts in neighbourhood policing were “nothing to do with terrorism”, but the fact is the public don’t believe that and neither do many, many in the police.