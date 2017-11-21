The Waugh Zone Tuesday November 21, 2017

Well, Cabinet unity continues to hold on Brexit, against the odds. Last night’s two-hour meeting of senior ministers at No10 broke up with agreement on the basic way forward: the UK ups its offer to Brussels but only if the EU and London “jump together” at the same time on future trade and transition talks. In fact, the very name of the PM’s newly reformulated Cabinet sub-committee points to this approach. It’s called the “Exit and Trade (Strategy and Negotiations)” committee, after all. Exit and trade, linked by both strategy and talks.

I’m told Boris Johnson and Michael Gove in particular insisted that David Davis needed to be given more clarity from the EU on future trade talks, in return for a higher UK offer on the ‘divorce bill’. And no specific figure was discussed yesterday, and is unlikely to be offered by the PM in talks with Donald Tusk this Friday. Instead, a form of words on liabilities, that implies a bigger bill, will be the focus. I’m told the sub-committee did not resolve the issue of the European Court of Justice, although there may be differences on citizens’ rights and future trade. The Times (and Nick Watt on Newsnight) report senior backbenches like Iain Duncan Smith are urging May to exploit Angela Merkel’s domestic troubles to drive a hard bargain.

The Brexiteers looked less happy than their former Remainer colleagues after the meeting. Yet looks can be deceptive, as some ministers privately made clear their support for a bigger bill was “conditional” and could be removed in future. There would certainly be a backbench backlash if it looks like May is caving in to EU pressure. The Daily Express reports the PM will face ministerial resignations if she agrees to a 36 bn euro bill while only getting a Canada-style trade deal (as suggested by Michel Barnier). But would Boris or Gove be among them, or would that be just junior ministers? The Brexiteers have a lot on their plate today. Johnson has FCO Question Time, David Davis speaks at a ‘Deal or No Deal’ conference, and Liam Fox is at the Institute of Directors tonight. Oh, and 10 Tory rebels have signed Dominic Grieve’s amendment to lock us into the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. A vote is due later, but watch for ministerial olive branches.

In an interview with HuffPost UK, sports minister Tracey Crouch says that her Leave-supporting Kent constituents are ‘bored’ by the BBC’s Brexit coverage, and just want the country to get on with it. But Crouch, a noted Eurosceptic, still refuses to say how she voted in the EU referendum. From her parenting to her love of Spurs, it’s a timely read about one of the few ministers who speaks fluent human.