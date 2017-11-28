The Waugh Zone Tuesday November 28, 2017

Not surprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement dominated the news agenda yesterday, but political life continued under the radar. And in our list of 10 Things Buried By The Royal Wedding, one of the main items is the Government’s decision to effectively censor its own Brexit impact assessment handed over to Parliament last night.

I’ve written before that the actual document consists of a single lever-arch file of several hundred pages (in paper form only, not online, curiously). And a heavily amended version of that file was given to the Brexit Select Committee, to comply with a formal request from the Commons. One man’s ‘redaction’ is another’s ‘edited highlights’, but Davis stresses he has given MPs a censored version to protect commercial information and the Government’s negotiating position in talks with Brussels. One sympathetic MP tells me DD still looks pretty relaxed and appears like “a whistling milkman” as he tours the Commons tea room.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer is warning that any censorship may be a ‘contempt of Parliament’ because it fails to comply with a binding motion insisting the document be handed over in full. He has the backing not just of the SNP but also Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Guardian claims. Labour committee member Seema Malhotra said it “must be given the full analyses and nothing less”. The Brexit committee meets at 9.30am this morning to decide its next steps, but chairman Hilary Benn will want to maintain a fragile cross-party approach – and Commons Clerks may not want to get involved in the contempt claims. Government aides point out that Davis’s letter to MPs was leaked to the Mirror last night, a move that “doesn’t bode well for the security of information passed to the committee”. One DExEU source tells me Starmer is “an opportunist zealot” and voters just want to get on with Brexit and “are tired of Parliamentary parlour games”.

As the PM gathers her Cabinet for its weekly meeting, you can’t escape Brexit. Eurosceptics, who think the impact assessment row is a storm in a Parliamentary teacup (some even hint the secret studies show some sectors will do well out of Brexit), were cheered by the new Bank of England study released at 7am that showed our biggest banks are strong enough to cope with even a ‘disorderly’ exit from the EU. The FT reports May is being told by the EU she will need new legislation to continue Brussels powers during a two-year transition period, a key opening for mischief by hardline Brexiteers. The OECD has its latest economic outlook report at 10am and Chancellor Philip Hammond takes Treasury questions in the Commons at 11.30am.