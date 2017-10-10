The Waugh Zone Tuesday October 10, 2017

Theresa May hosts another Cabinet today and after a week of talk of plots, reshuffles and Brexit backsliding, there will be more than a few anxious looks around the coffin-shaped table. Try as she might to get back onto her ‘burning injustices’ agenda, Brexit continues to dominate the domestic scene as she struggles with the perception she is held hostage by her warring fellow ministers and backbenches alike.

May’s Commons statement yesterday was notable for several reasons. First, she kept talking about ‘the end state’ of Brexit, rather than the transition (pleasing Brexiteers). Second, she admitted the transition may well replicate current EU trade and court arrangements (upsetting Brexiteers). Third, she again floated the possibility of a ‘no deal’ outcome (delighting Brexiteers). Fourth, she hinted that things were so damned complicated that the UK will not have negotiated any trade deal “until, I suspect, close to the end” of the two-year Article 50 process that comes to a halt on March 31, 2019 (terrifying UK business). After much prodding, at least the PM actually answered some questions directly. She should try it more often (she’s on LBC at 5pm for a live phone-in).

Jacob Rees-Mogg was not slow to express dismay at the PM’s line in the Commons that the UK would have to “start off” its transition period still being ruled by the European Court of Justice. She had “gone further than I wished her to go”, the Moggster complained. Boris Johnson and Michael Gove were at pains to keep fellow Brexiteers onside, taking to Facebook and Twitter respectively to quote the PM’s emphasis that what mattered most was ‘the end state’. As for May’s own ‘end state’, she’ll be totally over the moon that Sajid Javid this morning told Today he “absolutely” felt she could fight the next election as PM. If she wanted to.

Nervy Eurosceps were at least cheered by the preparations for a ‘no deal’ outcome. The Sun reports that one Cabinet minister puts the chances of no deal at ’50%’ (read this Twitter thread too) and says another wants the Budget to invest in contingency plans. It also has an arresting detail that land is being identified near Dover for a new lorry checks park. Newsnight’s Chris Cook has been asking invaluable questions on this for some time, and last night Nick Watt said the ‘no deal’ plan was being labelled “Project BATNA”. The acronym stands for “best alternative to a negotiated agreement” which is indeed “a posh way of saying Plan B”. (Still, it has echoes of The Thick Of It: quiet Batna people, anyone?) Meanwhile, Hammond has to deal with less cash in his coffers after the OBR confirms today it got its forecasts wrong on productivity. Brexit or no Brexit, deal or no deal, our low productivity is the flip side of all that high employment, folks.