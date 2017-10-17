The Waugh Zone Tuesday October 17, 2017

Theresa May’s working ‘dinner’ with Brussels chiefs was more of a ‘high tea’, given it took place at 6.30pm local time, way before any self-respecting European would deign to dine. It ended with a swift joint statement from the PM and Jean-Claude Juncker that told us very little other than a willingness to “accelerate” Brexit talks in coming months.

It seems EU chiefs were a bit bemused by the whole event. The word ‘accelerate’ papered over divisions: Brussels wants us to speed up the divorce bill settlement, the UK wants to get quickly onto trade and transition talks, but neither side has budged in its negotiating position. Indeed May made clear to Juncker she could go no further than her Florence speech.

Try as London might to enlist the help of Spain, Netherlands and other EU states, the real players on Brexit remain Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. The FT, often spot on with intel, says May will back off a showdown at the EU summit this Thursday because Merkel made clear in her weekend phone call she still thinks the UK needs to be more specific in its promises of hard cash for the Brexit ‘divorce’ bill. “This is all about money,” a source tells the paper. “May said she wanted to make a deal on the transition but Merkel said that first she wanted May to make concrete what she said in Florence — to make it part of the negotiation.” Exactly how May ‘makes concrete’ her promises is the 60bn euro question. Both sides will have to find a way to sell any deal to their domestic audiences in December, and both will claim the other blinked first.

Merkel ally Michael Fuchs told the Today programme that Boris was to blame for the impasse: “His influence is pretty strong... otherwise, I guess she’d come up with better proposals.” Last night on Newsnight, German MEP Elmar Brok admitted the EU was shifting to at least prepare for transition talks, but digging in on cash. “We prepare for this second phase already. A fight within the Tory Party about leadership is stopping us from coming to such a result.” As the Cabinet meets this morning, the Brexiteers round the table may be happy with such flak.