The Waugh Zone, Tuesday October 24, 2017

Sitting round a table eyeing each other with mutual distrust, they all gingerly raise their hands, not wanting to be first or last, hoping to bind each other to a united approach to the country’s transition from one era to the next. That’s a scene from Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Death of Stalin’ which I saw last night and was pretty good. In other news. The Cabinet meets today.

This morning’s Brexit excitement in some papers is Theresa May’s indication that she will not agree the details of a transitional arrangement with the EU until the final trade deal is clear. It is something David Davis has implied before. And to set up a transition, presumably you have to know what you are transitioning to.

But with the shape of the future UK-EU relationship unlikely to be agreed until next summer, a row has naturally ensued. Businesses need to know sooner than six months before the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 what sort of Brexit they are stepping into, the PMs critics argue.

It is precisely that which caused Philip Hammond to urge the “need for speed” in moving beyond the haggling over the divorce bill. He told the Treasury committee just last week a transition arrangement was “a wasting asset” which needed to be agreed soon. “It has a value today,” he said. “It will still have a very high value at Christmas and early in the New Year. But as we move through 2018, its value to everybody will diminish significantly.”

Michel Barnier, the EU chief Brexit negotiator, said on Monday the UK can expect a future trade deal that is similar “the agreement signed with Canada” than anything closer to the current situation. He has also revealed he plans to step down in March 2019 - and will not be in place during any transition period.

Speaking to MEPs in the European Parliament this morning, Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said “no one can divide the 27 in these negotiations” and warned “if we fail it, the negotiations will end with our defeat, we must keep our unity regardless”. He added: ‘It is in fact up to London how this will end, with a good deal, no deal or no Brexit.’

Tory MP Charlie Elphicke helpfully has an adjournment debate in the Commons later today on “preparedness to leave the EU with no agreement”. And some backbench Tories are growing increasingly bullish about leaving without a deal. John Redwood told May yesterday to “prepare for a smooth transition to World Trade Organisation terms”. Owen Paterson argued the EU “would lose far more if we moved to WTO than we would”.

Down the more Remainy side of the Tory benches, Anna Soubry told May she should move to “rule out no deal”. While Ken Clarke urged the PM to appoint a “trusted minister” to liaise with Labour to help present a stronger negotiating position to Brussels. That, the prime minister observed sounded “rather like a job application”. She carefully avoided any mention of the leaks to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAZ) that suggested she had “begged” Jean-Claude Juncker during a private dinner for him to help with Brexit.

Expertly doorstepped by the BBC’s Adam Flemming coming up some stairs, the EU Commission President rejected the FAZ report. “Nothing is true in all of this,” he said. The prime minister, he added, was “in good shape, she was not tired”. Angela Merkel, The Times reports today, is “furious” at the leaks against May. Which may or may not be why everyone is denying it was them what did it.