The Waugh Zone Tuesday September 12, 2017

1. THE NUMBERS GAME

Theresa May chairs a 90-minute ‘political cabinet’ in No.10 this morning, before hosting the usual, formal Cabinet meeting. Ahead of the party conference season, the PM is marshaling her troops for the battles ahead and will be relieved that the first skirmish ended in easy victory last night on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill. Expect some ‘desk-banging’ and ‘hear-hears’ around the coffin-shaped Cabinet table.

Lyndon B Johnson’s famous ‘first rule of politics’ was ‘know how to count’ and the whips did just that. The bill cleared its second reading with a comfortable ‘Brexit majority’ of 36, thanks to seven Labour MPs defying Jeremy Corbyn and all Tory Remainers keeping their powder dry. The tightest vote, at 12.49am, was on the programme motion, where there was a Government majority of 17. Labour’s David Lammy felt Tories like Anna Soubry were ‘all bark, no bite’ - yet his own side did the damage too.

But while May’s DUP deal means she has a ‘working majority’ of 13, and even bigger on Brexit itself, things could get very sticky when the bill returns at Committee Stage next month. Within seconds of the final vote, there was an almighty bunfight to table amendments. ‘There was the biggest queue I’ve ever seen at the table,’ one insider tells me.

And here it gets interesting. Labour has its own amendments, but it’s the Tory ones that matter most. There are some from Remainers Dominic Grieve and John Penrose curbing the Henry VIII powers. But the real chance of most cross-party unity may come on the length of a Brexit ‘transition’ period. Up to a dozen Tory MPs are said to back that amendment (published later this morning) – which would be enough to wipe out the DUP votes and put huge pressure on Labour Brexiteers to back a ‘cake and eat it’ Brexit that avoids a cliff-edge but delivers the exit their voters wanted.

Justice Secretary David Lidington proved a skilful performer in the Commons last night, hinting at concessions such as the ‘triage’ system (to assess which regulations would need a Parliamentary vote) to woo fellow ex-Remainers. Yet next month, he and DD and May will face the difficulty of being boxed in on transition. Though the Cabinet has agreed the idea in principle, having its hands tied on the length of transition could be very challenging indeed. And the idea of putting of the ‘real exit’ date beyond March 31, 2019, could spark a mighty Leave backlash.