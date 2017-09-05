The Waugh Zone Tuesday September 5, 2017

1. HENRY VIII, I AM

The PM chairs Cabinet this morning, but it is David Davis who is in the driving seat today as he delivers his Commons statement on the Brexit talks around 3.30pm. In the long years when he was in and out of the Shadow Cabinet (and Cabinet), DD used to spend every summer yomping across northern England. He’s replaced that with the hard slog of a July and August negotiating with Brussels, and now wants to up the pace further with ‘rolling’ talks, not just once-a-month.

Of course, in his self-imposed exile under Cameron, Davis’s main concern was civil liberties and that’s precisely the area being targeted by Tory Remainers and Labour in the EU Withdrawal Bill. Labour will unsurprisingly vote against the Second Reading next week but with no Tory rebel support. The main action will come at committee stage after party conference season, when Conservative backbenchers and others plan to table “hundreds” of amendments. Dominic Grieve, the Remain rebels’ very own ‘two-brains’, is drafting amendments limiting the so-called Henry VIII powers that are being used by Davis to transfer EU rights without full Parliamentary scrutiny.

Davis is smart enough to relent a little, but knows that time is not on Parliament’s side to individually assess thousands of regulations. Labour’s Shadow leader in the Lords Angela Smith has told me the Henry VIII powers issue is the one that is likely to encounter most opposition, so I wonder if the Government will work with rather than against peers to get a compromise?

But in the Commons, Labour has a tricky task of its own. To avoid the whips’ charge of ‘backing Jeremy Corbyn’, Tory rebels want to vote for their own or other backbench amendments, not official Labour ones. Keir Starmer may have to swallow his irritation with Chuka Umunna from this summer (some felt Umunna’s single market amendment pretended to have official Labour backing when it didn’t) and work with backbenchers to maximise the chances of a Government defeat or retreat. Chris Leslie, who wants more time for the bill and wants to amend the programme motion, and others could be the preferred vehicle. The Labour Campaign for the Single Market has its launch event tonight, yet it’s the cross-party campaign that matters most.