The Waugh Zone Wednesday December 13, 2017

There are 11 sleeps to Christmas and for Theresa May just two more PMQs left in 2017. The employment stats are due out at 9.30am, so she’ll be hoping for good news to add to her ‘Brexit breakthrough’ of the past week. Jeremy Corbyn may want to focus on any evidence of a continuing wages squeeze, but he may find it difficult to avoid talking about the EU for a second week running. As if to underline how seriously she takes these weekly jousts, No.10 tweeted a pic of May doing ‘PMQs prep’ on the plane back from Paris last night.

This morning, the immediate focus for May is to avoid her first Government defeat on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, with last-ditch efforts to stop the Tory rebellion on a ‘meaningful vote’ on any final Brexit deal. Perhaps stung by claims that he’s the Remainers’ very own Grand Old Duke Of York (marching his troops up to the edge of the voting lobbies and back down again) Dominic Grieve was unusually robust yesterday: “I don’t see any possibility of my backing down at all”.

As ever, there’s a mix of carrot and sticks from the whips, maybe even one of Gavin Williamson’s “sharpened carrots”. One Government source played hard cop to David Davis’s soft cop, telling the Daily Mail: “There can be no surrender on this. We need to put the squeeze on them and see what they are made of.” As we report, rebels were called in to see the new Chief Whip Julian Smith last night and were unimpressed by his warning that ill-discipline would ruin the narrative of the PM’s excellent week. So far, they have refused to be bought off by the promise of a new Written Ministerial Statement from DD. Published unusually early, the statement (read it HERE) says a meaningful vote will take place “as soon as possible after the negotiations have concluded” (not the same as an earlier promise of holding one before the European Parliament votes on it). Grieve remained very bullish on the airwaves this morning, but ministers will hope the assurances will be enough to splinter the Rebel Allliance.

Shadow Brexit minister Matt Pennycook tells us Labour wants “a cast iron guarantee that Parliament will have the final say on the withdrawal agreement” and Keir Starmer announced his party would formally back Grieve. DD’s letter to Tory MPs this morning reassures them he wants to “listen and value” MPs’ views. Justine Greening told the Today programme “we have genuinely listened to the debate” and promised a meaningful vote before the new Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill. Yet it seems the only thing some Remainers will settle for is an actual Government clause adopting the Grieve amendment. A U-turn is less damaging than a Commons defeat, but if Grieve loses this one he may also lose next week’s vote on fixing Exit Date itself. It’s game on.