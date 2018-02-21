The Waugh Zone Wednesday February 21, 2018

It’s PMQs day again. Theresa May has lost her usual ammo about the UK ‘jobs miracle’, with unemployment this morning rising by 46,000. Jeremy Corbyn could point to a study showing three quarters of the workforce will be worse off in 2018, or another revealing one in three children with a working single parent are living in poverty. For her part, will the PM reference the Corbyn spy allegations (she notably ducked the issue earlier this week)?

But with the Cabinet awayday due tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see if Brexit gets an airing in PMQs. The leaked letter of demands/suggestions from the 62 Tory backbenchers in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group has sparked calls from Remainers like Anna Soubry and Heidi Allen for the PM to put the hardliners back in their box. The most striking thing about the letter was that it tried to tie May to the tough talk of her (pre-general election) Lancaster House pledges, while somehow ignoring her (post-general election) Florence speech concessions.

Yet as David Davis’s speech confirmed yesterday, the Cabinet Brexiteers seem to have agreed regulatory alignment is their starting point and the real issue is when divergence will start, or whether such divergence is meaningful. Today, DD is due to formally set out the UK response to the EU’s transition proposals. Labour’s Owen Smith told ITV that Corbyn’s position on a customs union and a single market policy was is “evolving and deepening”. The FT’s Martin Wolf has an article predicting “a temporary standstill of up to two years”, then “a Canada-style deal” that would “impose substantial costs” on business. Former Treasury perm sec Nick Macpherson has tweeted that ‘sadly’ Wolf ‘has it about right’.

Our Owen yesterday interviewed Michael Gove and he came over all Gary Lineker when he explained why he wouldn’t personally be making a ‘road to Brexit’ speech. “DD and Boris are big hitters. They are the Messi and the Ronaldo of the Cabinet, and as for me I’m just a journeyman so I’ll carry on doing my job,” he said. The question is whether May is a strong enough team captain to keep her players, and backbench and public supporters, on the same side. The PM may adopt Moggy-style rhetoric, while quietly delivering what Philip Hammond and others really want. It may even be enough for her to keep her job.