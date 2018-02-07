The Waugh Zone Wednesday February 7, 2018

It’s PMQs again and Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn square up for their last session before the half-term recess. Corbyn could go again on the NHS, demanding the PM repeat her sort-of-apology for using misleading statistics on waiting times in Wales. May phoned Trump last night to agree intelligence sharing on crime and terrorism, but no mention was made of Trump’s tweet about the NHS ‘going broke and not working’. With the Conservatives ‘Black and White Ball’ tonight in the Natural History Museum, will Corbyn risk a joke about Tory dinosaurs?

As the Cabinet sub-committee meets to discuss Brexit straight after PMQs, both May and Corbyn may want to continue their parties’ policy of ‘constructive ambiguity’ on Brexit. But clarity is exactly what the British Chambers of Commerce is demanding today, its leaders pointing out business patience is ‘wearing thin’ at the lack of a Government position on what a future UK-EU trade deal will look like. In an open letter to the PM, it issued “an urgent appeal for clarity” as companies start to make key investment decisions ahead of Brexit in just 13 months time. “Businesses need those elected to govern our country to make choices — and to deliver a clear, unequivocal statement of intent”.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said yesterday “I hope in the next few weeks we will be able to give some clarity”, only for the PM’s spokesman to issue a gentle riposte, saying she had been “providing clarity throughout this process”. One Cabinet minister told me yesterday they felt being clear was indeed the most important priority. But they suggested it could be ‘the summer’ before it was provided. Minds will be focused once the two big papers from this week’s sub-committees are circulated ahead of the full Cabinet, they said. On the Today programme, Greg Clark said “clarity” was key to the negotiation - without being clear on when or what the UK position would be.

In Brussels, they too just want the UK to be clearer (though Eurosceps argue the EU27 are far from clear on what they really will accept). And they want the UK to draft a legal form of words on avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland. The FT reports an EU source saying Ulster is the battleground for future trade ‘alignment’: “If this blows up over the next two months, it will be over Ireland”. As it happens, the NI issue along with immigration is the subject for today’s Cabinet sub-committee. (The bigger, UK-EU relationship is for tomorrow’s meeting). But with the backbench Tory European Research Group now meeting fortnightly, the pressure is on the PM to stand firm. One ERG source told me that the group didn’t take the Brussels line on the Irish border “even slightly seriously”. “Were May to affect to, we’d have a very jaundiced take on that pretence.”