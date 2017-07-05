The Waugh Zone Wednesday July 5, 2017

1. POWER CUT

It’s PMQs day again and after last week’s 50-minute marathon Speaker Bercow could again turn the event into a form of water torture for Theresa May. There’s no shortage of topics, from North Korea’s long-range missile “gift to the American bastards on their independence day” to another U-turn finally confirmed (free school lunches are to stay). David Cameron’s ‘selfish’ attack line on public sector pay, Brexit in-fighting, tuition fees and May’s plunging Tory popularity could all feature.

Yet what will loom large more than anything will be the Grenfell Tower disaster. The PM’s own three-week deadline for offering all residents a new home will pass and while technically all appear to have been offered something, only nine households have accepted (many didn’t want tower block accommodation). There was genuine anger at the residents’ meeting with police last night, as coroner Fiona Wilcox told of the ‘apocalyptic’ state of the burned out flats. The coroner said the ‘recovery phase’ could take until the end of year.

The recovery for Kensington and Chelsea council’s own reputation could take a lot longer. We report today that Communities Secretary Sajid Javid will tell Parliament that an external ‘taskforce’ will take over the Tory borough’s key services of housing, regeneration, community engagement and governance. This is not the same as Sadiq Khan’s plea for commissioners to take over the whole council and could provoke a fresh backlash, but losing key powers over housing and regeneration does look like an admission that the poorest residents were failed for years.

I’m told Javid decided on the voluntary model (K&C need to invite in the taskforce) because he felt other council services were well-run. His model is Birmingham City Council, where an independent improvement panel was called in to sort finances and governance. Still, after Javid accusing Jeremy Corbyn of turning Grenfell into a ‘political football’ on Channel 4 News last night, Labour may argue he’s protecting a Tory council from even tougher action that was meted out to Tower Hamlets and Rotherham (which both were taken over wholesale by commissioners).

A written ministerial statement is drafted and expected to be laid today (and Javid could make an Oral statement too), but it looks like the PM herself will want to lead on the Grenfell issue in PMQs first.