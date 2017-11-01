The Waugh Zone Wednesday November 1, 2017

At PMQs today, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will no doubt unite to condemn the terror attack in New York. But will they unite on any meaningful, practical way forward on the issue of sexual harassment and assault in politics? After the latest revelations, all the parties need to come together to agree on a complaints framework inside and outside Westminster and it will need real leadership from both the PM and Corbyn.

Damian Green is the latest Tory MP to be accused of inappropriate conduct. Bright Blue think tanker and writer Kate Maltby uses a column in the Times to accuse the minister of touching her knee and making it “clear he was sexually interested” in her, adding his own wife was “very understanding”. Green denies any sexual advance and says the allegations are “untrue [and] deeply hurtful”. The PM has asked the Cabinet Secretary to “establish the facts and report back as soon as possible”.

Damian Green’s importance to Theresa May cannot be overstated. A friend since they were both at Oxford University, he carries the title of First Secretary of State and is de facto deputy PM (imagine if he had to fill in for her at PMQs today). As May’s cross-Whitehall ‘enforcer’, he chairs no fewer than nine Cabinet sub-committees on everything from Brexit prep (see below) to immigration, social reform and housing. And the latest allegations have the added problem that the Cabinet Secretary is not actually an ‘independent’ investigator, given he works with Green almost daily on a range of issues. Will Sue Gray, the Cabinet Office’s director general of ‘Propriety and Ethics’ be drafted in? Tory MP Anna Soubry this morning suggested Green should step aside during the investigation.

The facts of the Green/Maltby case are disputed, but the issue of young women feeling powerless when confronted by the conduct of more senior men is precisely at the heart of the cases dismissed by some as at the so-called ‘lower end’ of the harassment scale. Don’t forget that Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom on Monday set the bar “significantly” lower than criminal conduct, stating that anyone ‘made to feel uncomfortable’ by the conduct of others should have their concerns treated seriously. She added that staff could lose their jobs, MPs lose the whip and ministers sacked. One-off incidents may be described as ‘harmless’ flirtation, but regular patterns of behaviour cannot be shrugged off so lightly. If an MP is accused once, they can possibly avoid consequences. But if they’re accused several times and by several people, then Leadsom’s lower bar of proof (and I suspect backed by the PM herself) will surely kick in.

The appalling case of Bex Bailey, the Labour activist who on Radio 4 yesterday bravely revealed her own rape at the hands of a party figure (and the advice by a party official to keep quiet) underlines just how serious this all is. Labour has called in an independent legal figure to investigate and a police case is not out of the question. Bailey’s bigger point was to call for an independent mechanism for all party staff to get help and justice. When she was on the party’s ruling NEC (from 2013 to 2016), she pushed hard for changes to Labour’s own procedures for dealing with sexual harassment and bullying. Ed Miliband tweeted his shock last night, but could he and the NEC have done more to overhaul the structures? As MP Stella Creasy told us last night: “You should not be getting a careers advice session if you come forward to report a sexual assault.”

Another Parliamentary staffer has told ITV News (and the Guardian) of how an MP pinned her to a bed while on a foreign trip last year. She complained to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, the police (who said it was outside their jurisdiction as the incident was abroad), the Commons authorities and party officials - and none took any action. Her claims, and those of Bailey, are a long way from the consensual affairs/peccadillos of some of the Tory MPs on the ‘pest spreadsheet’ circulating Westminster (and the web). Several of those named are threatening to sue, stating some of the claims are plain wrong. One of them told me one allegation was “100% untrue”. For Theresa May the list is not the issue. The issue is just what practical steps she will now take to deal with current – and future - complaints. All those victims who have suffered in silence (and there are plenty) until now will be watching and waiting for real action and reassurance.