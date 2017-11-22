The Waugh Zone Wednesday November 22, 2017

Politics is often an expectations management game and as he prepares for his second Budget, it looks like Philip Hammond has already lost. Critics within and without the Tory party have piled huge pressure onto the Chancellor to come up with something big and bold. Few in Whitehall and Westminster expect him to do anything so game-changing.

Hammond looks boxed in on all sides and his allies argue his caution is not all of his own making. His attempts at being ‘radical’ have met with real pushback in recent weeks. Shire Tories have blocked his hopes to tweak the Green Belt for more housing, petrolhead Tories forced him to abandon any petrol duty or even diesel duty hikes, smallbusiness Tories and ‘WhiteVanMan’ Tories fought back against any cuts in VAT threshold for firms or the self-employed. Brexiteer Tories simply don’t trust him on anything and think he’s just filling time and space until a reshuffle sees the appointment of a more politically canny Chancellor.

Hammond has a tiny band of genuinely close supporters in the Tory party. But he may win plaudits from many of his MPs if he can somehow hint at an ease in austerity that recognises voters’ howl of pain from the June election, while also maintaining ‘sound money’. Few backbenchers want him to back off balancing the books and indeed many think he’s wise to resist the Fool’s Gold of apeing Jeremy Corbyn’s tax-and-borrow-to-spend policies. Fiscal Phil, with tweaks on stamp duty, housing and even schools and nurses pay, may be his best persona. I got a tip-off that Jeremy Hunt is due at a psychiatric hospital in Bristol as the Budget ends today, so maybe there will be even some new mental health cash.

The real problem is just how politically tin-eared is the man who promised he was ‘not deaf’ to the public’s concerns on things like public sector pay. As well as the traditional photo of Hammond hard at work at this desk, the Treasury last night put out a policy-free trail of Hammond’s speech, including soporific bromides that he wants to “look forwards, to embrace change, to meet our challenges head on”. It also revealed the Budget’s title would be ‘Fit For The Future’. This is a phrase used by Theresa May herself in recent weeks, and it seems to be the new version of Osborne’s ‘Long Term Economic Plan’. Yet as we report, ‘Fit For The Future’ is by-word for cuts programmes across the NHS, social care, local councils and even Transport for London. Before he’s even said a word, it looks like yet another “Hamm-fisted” Hammond gaffe.

The Telegraph reveals No.10 had to step in to pep up the ‘uninspiring’ Treasury announcement on new cash for maths teaching. “The worst Budget build-up in history” is how one cabinet source puts it, referring to his weekend gaffe that there are no unemployed people in the UK. But the Sun underlines that May is reluctant to sack him in her reshuffle, now expected in the New Year. A close ally said: “There’s no doubt Hammond would do ‘a Geoffrey Howe’ on her from the backbenches.” The FT quotes an ally of the Chancellor saying “the pressure is extraordinary..it’s ludicrous to be honest”. As the fractious Cabinet meets this morning, they know the pressure is on all of them to not fall apart and hand the keys of No10 to Corbyn.

Big Phil is not too big to fail. But if he avoids the ‘Omnishambles’ Budget of 2012 and his own ‘Hammyshambles’ Budget of this year, the Chancellor may think a scoreless draw today is actually a win. And with expectations so low, if he manages to nick a goal, he may live to fight another day. Watch for our live coverage and snap verdict (and a WaughZone Special) later.