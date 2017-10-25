The Waugh Zone Wednesday October 25, 2017

Last week was Jeremy Corbyn’s best ever PMQs since he became leader and his tough task today is to secure a straight hat-trick of wins against Theresa May across the despatch box. Will he keep up the pressure on Universal Credit, seizing on Iain Duncan Smith’s call for the ‘waiting’ period to be reduced? If this morning’s GDP figures are bad, will he pick the economy (Tory MPs were most unnerved that he scored a goal on this last week)? Will he risk a joke about the ‘Leninist’ Government whip who wants to find out who’s teaching what about Brexit in our universities? Will he taunt May about possibly ordering her MPs to abstain on the Opposition Day debate on a ‘dementia tax’? Sajid Javid’s call for borrowing to invest in housing, school sprinklers and the FT’s splash about more multinationals avoiding tax with overseas profits shifts, could feature too.

For her part, and in honour of John ‘Little Red Book’ McDonnell, the PM may be tempted to make her own cracks about the Chinese Communist Party having just elected its new standing committee. But one thing many Tories will want May to focus on today is the latest evidence of sexism (and hypocrisy) on the Left. Yes, the row over Labour MP Jared O’Mara could take centre stage at noon. The Sheffield Hallam MP is being investigated by the party for his “comments and behaviour” following a series of GuidoFawkes scoops about his alleged misogyny and ‘jokes’ about rape, homosexuals and Spaniards.

What stings particularly with several Labour MPs is that it is Guido, home to what they see as vile sexism (and not just in its comments section), that exposed this. Add in the exclusive about Labour MP Clive Lewis’s ‘get on your knees, bitch’ remarks, and you can see why they’re uneasy. Lucy Powell last night told ITV’s After The News programme that O’Mara should be suspended from the party pending the investigation.

Some Labour MPs are prepared to give O’Mara a second chance, as he finds out that your past online and offline can quickly catch up with you as an MP. Others mutter that he’s been an accident waiting to happen for months. In an interview with Huck magazine he blamed his “warped mindset” on “lad culture and football” and tried attack the Tories, saying “the very culture of Conservatism” doesn’t foster equality. That prompted yet more dismay among some in the PLP. Not least as hours earlier, former date Sophie Evans told BBC’s Daily Politics the MP had called her “an ugly bitch” just a few months ago. He categorically denies the remark. Some close to Corbyn think Labour MP Naz Shah was too swiftly suspended last year over an anti-Israel graphic she reposted on Facebook. She was subsequently unsuspended. Meanwhile, Tory MP Anne-Marie Morris remains suspended after using the N-word this year. Suspensions, and how long they should last, are thorny topics for the whips of all parties.

May is sure to ram home the fact that she’s the second Tory female PM, while Labour has never had a permanent woman leader. In the wake of the Weinstein allegations, she may also seize on the new BBC survey showing more than half (53 per cent) of women had been sexually harassed at work or a place of study. Some 63% were harassed but didn’t report it. As for Labour, MP John Mann tweeted yesterday: “I will be naming a Labour MP who behaved appalling towards a young woman”. The Sun reveals the MP implicated by Mann had been “extremely disruptive” during an overseas Parliamentary trip. Let’s see if any name emerges today.