The Waugh Zone Wednesday October 4, 2017

This is strangest post-election “victory” party conference in modern memory. So when Theresa May gets up to make her big speech, she knows her task is to reassure the party and the country that she is both listening and in charge. She has to (to borrow a phrase) take back control of the political agenda.

One key way to do that is to address the running sore that is Britain’s housing crisis, a crisis that is central to the fears of young people that they have no stake in the future. HuffPost UK was first to reveal last night that that the big policy oomph of May’s speech would be a new pledge to unleash the biggest council house building programme in a generation. Town halls will be given new freedoms to build, as well as new requirements to meet local need. The Sun, which had sniffed out the story too, says the plan is the biggest since Harold ‘Supermac’ Macmillan’s boom of the 1950s.

First Secretary of State Damian Green was coy on detail but confirmed on the Today programme: “we expect this to start a rebirth of council house building”. The aim is to remind a Brexit-obssessed conference that May is returning to her key ‘burning injustices’ themes on the steps of No.10 way back in July 2016. It’s also a reminder to Britain that she is no laissez-faire Tory and wants to ‘fix’ broken markets.

The official overnight trail of her speech was not about housing, but all about her determination to ignore the “gossip” about her own position. She will reassure the voters her party was “not worrying about our job security, but theirs”. That line doubled up as a warning to Boris Johnson, yet it is Boris once more who has sucked in the oxygen of publicity (see below). Note however that it’s not just Johnson who has gone off script with ‘red lines’ on Brexit. The FT has a telling story today that some ministers want to extend the two-year transition by a further nine months to the end of 2021.

We’re told this will be a more ‘personal’ speech from May too. It sounds like yet another British version ‘Let Barlet be Barlet’, that famous West Wing episode where a President decides to be true to himself. And spookily enough, on Twitter Tom Hamilton was quick to spot the direct similarity with a Bartlet speech about our “limitless capacity” to meet challenges from within ourselves. The danger is that if her aides really do ‘Let Theresa be Theresa’, the public may just shrug and say ‘Is that it?’