The Waugh Zone Wednesday September 13, 2017

1. THAW’S HAMMER

It’s PMQs day again and both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are not short of ammo to lock and load as they prep for the despatch box. May will be hoping the jobless stats at 9.30am keep up their incredible run on low unemployment. She may also be itching to raise Corbyn’s, ahem, varying statements on Brexit. For his part, the Labour leader could raise fire chiefs’ calls for sprinklers in tower blocks, problem gambling, the NAO’s damning homelessness report or tuition fees.

But the thawing public sector pay freeze, and possible strikes, could well dominate. If the average weekly earnings figures show a continued squeeze, Corbyn could use that and rising inflation to ram home the message that most workers are still struggling with real terms wage cuts. Politically, Corbyn has to balance taking credit for May’s shift with a demand that much more action is needed.

May may not be able to resist Len McCluskey’s claim last night that he’s no different from Gandhi or Mandela in fighting unfair laws such as those curbing strikes. I’d be amazed if she didn’t ask Corbyn if he backed either McCluskey on ‘illegal’ action or his shadow Brexit minister Paul Blomfield, who told the BBC yesterday: “We are a party that respects the law.” Can Corbyn really shift the narrative on strikes, as he has on other areas of policy?

Still, No.10 was clearly stung yesterday by the backlash to its big reveal on the melting pay cap. Prison officers still threatened action despite their 1.7% rise, and the cops weren’t over the moon at getting a 1% lump sum top-up. Downing Street was surprised that the Cabinet’s announcement hadn’t ‘landed’ better, but maybe that’s because the Cabinet’s language was so opaque. On the 2018/19 settlements for other workers, the PM’s spokesman told us the Cabinet recognised the need for “more flexibility”, but you can’t pay the bills with flexibility. What’s amazing that is that ministers were amazed a grateful nation didn’t leap up with joy.

It doesn’t help No.10 that the Treasury is playing hardball, demanding “evidence” of recruitment and retention problems before relenting in the Budget. We revealed this summer that Hammond would prefer departments to fund pay hikes with savings or cuts, but as police minister Nick Hurd found out at the hands of Kay Burley yesterday, that is a hard sell (Hurd even said ‘[police] forces are…not appearing to have a problem with recruiting’). The Times reports an OECD study showing teachers suffered a 12 per cent fall in the real value of their pay over the past decade. So why no rise for them, given their new pay kicks in at the start of the school year in September (the same time as police and pay rises)?