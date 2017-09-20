The Waugh Zone Wednesday September 20, 2017

1. RUNNING ON THE SPOT

With latest Mexican earthquake, North Korea threat and Rohingya refugee crisis, you’d think there was enough to keep our Foreign Secretary focused on his day job. But as Boris Johnson proved yesterday, it’s Brexit (and his own leadership ambitions, cynics add) that often preoccupies him most.

The spectacle of Johnson being cornered by journalists, outside a New York lift after a sweaty jog, and asked if he would or wouldn’t quit this weekend, may have been Peak Bojo-Mojo in this whole saga. He’s given an interview to the Guardian in which he says he’s ‘mystified’ by where all the talk of resignation has come from, hinting his enemies spread the rumours to keep the ‘snore-athon’ running.

His favourite paper the Daily Telegraph certainly piqued interest yesterday when it ran a headline saying he ‘will resign before weekend’ if May doesn’t agree to his demands. The headline was swiftly watered down, but Boris loves a bit of ‘constructive ambiguity’ on his own intentions. He tells the Guardian “I am loving this job. It is one of the greatest jobs in the world. It is a fantastic privilege”, yet a day earlier he refused to say if he’d quit, adding “When the burden of office is lifted from my shoulders I will of course look back with great pride on my time doing all sorts of things.” The Times reports the PM’s chief of staff, with her in New York, has been carrying out ‘shuttle diplomacy’ to square the Cabinet on the Florence speech.

Boris himself once claimed that trying to nail down Tony Blair was “like trying to pin a jelly to a wall” and that’s exactly how many ministers now feel about him – and his apparently changing demands on Brexit. As I said yesterday, Boris had looked like a man who had lost the Foreign Office’s empire over Brexit but not yet found a role. After the last few days, his allies think he’s at least a player once more. If he walks or is sacked he will be a martyr to Tory Brexiteers. If he stays, he will claim he’s stopped a ‘soft Brexit’. How he spins the Florence speech (see below) on Friday afternoon will be the next stage, but he’s ensured everyone will be watching his reaction as much as May herself.

Still, Boris’s leadership hopes could well be hamstrung by the low number of MPs willing to get him on the ballot paper. As one Cabinet minister pointed out to me yesterday, the Right of the party don’t want anything to disrupt Brexit and Boris’s challenge to May risks doing just that, as any new leader would find it difficult to resist a general election. And there is the wider perception of Heseltinian disloyalty, and (as the FT reports) even the Tory grassroots who agree with Boris’s worries about a soft Brexit are very much against any threat to the PM.