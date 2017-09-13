The premise is this: contestants will take part in pairs with, one person standing on a lovely beach in Portugal, answering questions in the hope of winning cash.

As Chrissy Teigen recently found out , British television has taken some interesting twists in recent years, and just when we thought we’d seen it all, Rylan Clark ’s latest project was announced.

So far, so good, right? A cheeky weekend in the sun. Laughs on the beach with Rylan. What’s not to love?

Well.

The second person will be swimming out to pontoons in the sea, and every time their partner on the shore gets a question wrong, they’ll have a bag of rocks attached to them.

Yeah... We know. A bag of rocks. Actual rocks hooked on to their swimming gear as they attempt to valiantly front-crawl their way to thousands of pounds.

A TV source has dished the dirt on the programme to The Sun, explaining: “Swimming out in open sea is tough enough as it is. But a bag full of rocks could really end in tears for those taking part.

“Show bosses will be watching nervously, hoping contestants don’t get in too much bother before the safety boat intervenes.”

The 10-part series will air in November on entertainment channel W, who we assume have already been on the phone to the makers of ‘The Jump’ for some top advice on insurance policies.

The channel’s general manager Steve North, has said: “‘The Wave’ is a perfect fit for W and matched with the fantastic energy that Rylan brings to the format it makes for a brilliant series.

“I can’t wait to see how the contestants do – rather them than me in the Atlantic!”

Rather them than us, indeed.