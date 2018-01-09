The Weeknd Will No Longer Be Working With H&M After "Racist Advert" Controversy

The Weeknd has announced he will no longer be working with H&M, following the controversy surrounding a recent advert in which a black child wears a green hoodie bearing the slogan: “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The musician has previously collaborated with the high-street label to bring fans capsule collections of affordable streetwear.

The Weeknd announced the end of this partnership on Twitter.

“Woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo,” he wrote.

“I’m deeply offended and will not be working with H&M anymore...”

The tweet got over 5,700 ‘likes’ and 94,000 retweets within less than 12 hours of being posted.