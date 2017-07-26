All Sections
    26/07/2017 12:11 BST

    The 'World's Best Cocktail Bar' Is In The UK And You're All Invited

    🍸🍸🍸

    You don’t have to board a plane to experience world-renowned drinks because the world’s best cocktail bar is officially in the UK.

    Dandelyan on London’s Southbank has been named 2017′s best international cocktail bar by the coveted Spirited Awards.

    The bar, within the Mondrian Hotel, is the brainchild of Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan) who has previously won individual awards for his cocktail creations.

    A post shared by Dandelyan (@dandelyanbar) on

    Cocktails on offer at the bar include the Vitruvian Rose Spritz - made with sunflower and chocolate vermouth, Ketel One vodka, Italicus Rosolio and soda - and the All Tomorrow’s Parties - made with Kew Gardens organic gin, toasted rice, green tea, grapefruit and soy sugar.

    The bar also won the awards for best international hotel bar and the best international bar team.

    A post shared by Dandelyan (@dandelyanbar) on

    But if the team at Dandelyan want to hold onto their prestigious titles next year, they’d better keep upping their game.

    Another London bar, Soho’s Swift, gained attention at the awards, bagging the title of best new international cocktail bar.

    A post shared by Swift (@barswift) on

    You’ll find the full list of Spirited Award winners here, of if none of those take your fancy, check out our roundup of London’s best cocktail bars. 

    Gin Cocktails
    Conversations