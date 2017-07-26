The 'World's Best Cocktail Bar' Is In The UK And You're All Invited

You don’t have to board a plane to experience world-renowned drinks because the world’s best cocktail bar is officially in the UK.

Dandelyan on London’s Southbank has been named 2017′s best international cocktail bar by the coveted Spirited Awards.

The bar, within the Mondrian Hotel, is the brainchild of Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan) who has previously won individual awards for his cocktail creations.