A team of researchers from the University of California claim to have created a blood test that can not only detect cancer, but also its precise location.

Called CancerLocator, the test works by analysing the amount of tumour DNA that’s currently circulating through your blood.

While using blood tests to help detect cancer aren’t new, the researchers believe their test is one of the most wide-reaching available with an over 80 per cent success rate in detecting breast, liver and lung cancer.

“In general, the higher the fraction of tumor DNAs in blood, the more accurate the program was at producing a diagnostic result. Therefore, tumors in well-circulated organs, such as the liver or lungs are easier to diagnose early using this approach, than in less-circulated organs such as the breast.” explains Professor Jasmine Zhou, co-lead author from the University of California at Los Angeles.