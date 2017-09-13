There Are Hardly Any Women On Some Select Committees And MPs Say It's Unacceptable

A female MP has been added to Parliament’s science and technology select committee after concerns were raised about its male dominance, but women make up less than 25% on many others.

Analysis by the Institute For Government shows female MPs have a majority on just three committees - women and equalities, education and health - and make up less than a quarter of the membership of Brexit, transport, defence and foreign affairs committees.

Both science and technology and Welsh affairs currently have no female representation at all - but some women are expected to be drafted in after MPs said the situation was “unacceptable”.

There are at least 10 female MPs with degrees in STEM subjects, including Sarah Wollaston, Liz McInnes and Chi Onwurah.

Before Vicky Ford revealed she would serve on the science and and technology committee, its chair and Lib Dem stalwart Norman Lamb told HuffPost UK: “I don’t see how we can proceed without women on the committee. It sends out a dreadful message at a time when we need to convince far more girls to pursue STEM [science, technology, engineering and maths] subjects.