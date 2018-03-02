There Are More Important Things Than Brexit

Britain chose to join the European Union by referendum and now it has chosen to leave. This is what it means to live in a democracy, the majority have the right to make the wrong decision.

Of course it is also true that we have the right to change our minds, and technically, we could have referendums every week, and keep changing our minds. However Jeremy Corbyn, and those of good sense in the Labour Party, are right to accept Brexit. Brexit is a constitutional decision. It is not just a change in policy - it is a fundamental, structural change to the UK political system.

Constitutional change is hard because it demands that the actors rebuild the stage while they act upon it. UK politicians often express pride in our unwritten constitution - the organic compromise between monarchy and democracy, the peculiar and uneven unity, of our four very different kingdoms, the strange alliance between independent civil servants, elected politicians and their chosen Prime Minister. But the cracks are all too obvious. The constitutional system that accidentally created, and then quickly lost, the British Empire seems wholly unfit to run a modern welfare state.

Brexit was caused, above all else, by the deterioration of social justice in the last 40 years. During this period, only the top 15% became richer, while everyone else became poorer. However Government policy has tried to disguise this fact by desperately shifting resources, from the rich and the poor, towards middle-income earners - the swing voters.