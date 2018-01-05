There's A Huge Flaw In The Cadbury's White Chocolate Creme Egg Hunt

Greedy shoppers and staff have been accused of opening Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and leaving them on the shelves in hope of finding one of the limited white chocolate eggs.

Those lucky enough to find one will not only get bragging rights but up to £2,000 in a ‘Willy Wonka’-style egg hunt.

But there are only 350-400 of the rare specimen in circulation, making the chances of laying your hands on one pretty slim.

As a result, many have accused shop staff and fellow shoppers for tampering with the confectionery and have posted photo evidence to Twitter to prove it.