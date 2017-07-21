There's A Special Name For A Single Strand Of Spaghetti And It's Blowing People's Minds

You may order a plate of “spaghetti’, but if you’re referring to a single strand, you’re using the wrong word.
“Spaghetto” is actually the singular noun for spaghetti - and it’s boggling minds on Twitter.
It all started after user Caro Ramsey tweeted the definition of spaghetto and it was liked more than 43,000 times.
A lot of people were surprised.
Some people refused to believe it.
Some pointed out that it’s not that unusual.
While others didn’t see what all the fuss was about.
Learning is fun y’all.
