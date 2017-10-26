There's Now A BYOB Winter Pop-Up And It Looks Glorious

As the nights draw in there’s nothing like visiting a winter pop-up with friends - and we may have just found our new favourite. Winterland in Fulham is something of a festive Mecca, with igloos, curling, street food and Christmas trees galore. And better yet, it’s Bring Your Own Booze (BYOB) on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, making it a relatively cheap evening out.

The pop-up is situated by the river Thames in Fulham and comprises two bars, an enclosed and heated pergola with feasting tables, a heated stretch tent with cosy fur-lined sofas and neon-lit curling lanes. Visitors can also visit the “enchanted woodland” with heated winter lodges and riverside igloos, or try a spot of curling, mini golf or ping pong. Those with an appetite can indulge in fondues, steak frites and raclette burgers. On Saturdays you can purchase drinks at your pleasure from one of the two alcoholic bars, including glorious hot cocktails. But the rest of the time it’s BYOB.

The amount of alcohol you’re permitted to bring into the venue per person is restricted to one bottle of wine (75cl)/Prosecco/Champagne, or six cans of beer, or half a bottle (35cl) of spirits. But we’d say that’s more than enough to have a decent night out. General entry to the pop-up is a bargain at just £5, but be warned, you do have to pay extra for each of the activities and some areas. Games start from £6, but a night in the igloos with a three course fondue sit down meal is £400.00 for a maximum of eight people (£50 per head). The pop-up is open from 9 November - 22 December. For more details and to book your spot, visit the Winterland website.