Theresa May launched a personal attack on Jeremy Corbyn’s family today after the Labour leader accused the prime minister of breaking a Conservative manifesto pledge on education spending.

Speaking during prime minister’s questions, Corbyn criticised May for spending £320m on a “grammar schools vanity project” while at the same time proposing spending cuts for schools of 7% beyond 2020.

The Labour leader said the planned cuts to school funding equated to “the loss of two teachers across all primary schools and six teachers across all secondary schools”.

He added: “The manifesto on which she fought the last election promised under a future Conservative government the amount of money following your child into school will be protected”.

Conservative 2015 manifesto: