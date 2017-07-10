Theresa May Accused Of Failing 'Just About Managing' Families In First Year As PM

Theresa May has been accused of failing working families after figures revealed millions are no better off than they were 15 years ago.

Thursday marks a year since the prime minister took office and pledged to make households who were ‘just about managing’ - or ‘JAMs’ - her key focus.

But new data released by the Institute for Fiscal Studies shows families relying solely on a father’s income are no better off financially than they were in 2002.

Over the last 20 years, growth in the earnings of working fathers has stalled at just 0.3% a year on average, while mothers’ earnings have grown by more than 2% a year - meaning it has become increasingly difficult for households where only the father is working to keep up with those where both parents are employed.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron accused May of ‘betraying’ millions of families.

“In 2017, people should not be sitting there at the end of month worrying if they can buy essentials or public sector workers having to go to foodbanks,” he said.

“The prime minister said she would help them and yet she has done nothing. Never has someone in recent times talked so big and delivered so little.