Theresa May Accuses EU Of Using 'Threats' To Deliberately Interfere In UK General Election

Theresa May has accused the European Union of seeking to influence the result of the UK general election through threats, as she formally fired the starting gun on the campaign and asked voters to back her over Jeremy Corbyn.

In an extraordinary statement on the steps of No.10 Downing Street, the prime minister said her Brexit negotiating position had been “misrepresented in the continental press”.

“The European Commission’s negotiating stance has hardened. Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials,” she said.

“All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on the 8th of June.”

Details of a meeting between May and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, printed in German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, suggested the talks were off to a bad natured start.

May accused “some in Brussels” who “do not want Britain to prosper” of trying to sabotage the Brexit negotiations.

“Whoever wins on the 8th of June will face one overriding task - to get the best possible deal from this United Kingdom from Brexit,” she said.

May was speaking having visited the Queen to mark the dissolution parliament ahead of the election.

The prime minister again repeated her campaign slogan that she offered “strong and stable” government when compared to Labour.

Labour MP Chuka Ummuna, a supporter of the pro-Remain Open Britain group, said May’s speech was “straight out of the Donald Trump playbook”.

“This is straightforward, crude electioneering by the Prime Minister, putting the Tory Party’s interests before the national interest. By picking a needless fight with our European partners in this way, the Prime Minister is making a good deal with Brussels less likely, and a chaotic Brexit with no agreement at all more likely,” he said.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon also hit out at May’s choice of language and accused the prime minister of being “deeply irresponsible”.