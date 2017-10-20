All Sections
    Theresa May Sitting Alone In Brussels Has Been Turned Into A Brutal Brexit Meme

    'I thought this was a stock image representing loneliness.'

    Poor Theresa May.

    Just when things were looking up for her after getting the “green light” to begin talks about a future trade deal between the EU and the UK, a photo of her sitting alone at a table in Brussels gets turned into an unfortunate meme.

    The shot of a lonely-looking May is being viewed as a brutal metaphor for how isolated Britain is during these Brexit negotiations.

     

    It’s not really ideal when the scene is likened to a funeral or even another meme implying hopelessness.

    It’s also pretty relatable to some real-life awkward scenarios.

    Unfortunately for May, this is not the first time her apparent friendlessness has been highlighted.

    At a Brussels summit in December 2016, May was noticeably left out of the many conversations going on between members of the 27 bloc.

    Ouch.

