Poor Theresa May.
Just when things were looking up for her after getting the “green light” to begin talks about a future trade deal between the EU and the UK, a photo of her sitting alone at a table in Brussels gets turned into an unfortunate meme.
The shot of a lonely-looking May is being viewed as a brutal metaphor for how isolated Britain is during these Brexit negotiations.
It’s not really ideal when the scene is likened to a funeral or even another meme implying hopelessness.
It’s also pretty relatable to some real-life awkward scenarios.
Unfortunately for May, this is not the first time her apparent friendlessness has been highlighted.
At a Brussels summit in December 2016, May was noticeably left out of the many conversations going on between members of the 27 bloc.
Ouch.