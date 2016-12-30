After US secretary of state John Kerry branded the Israeli government as the “most right wing in history”, Downing Street said it was “not appropriate” to attack the composition of the administration of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In comments which appeared more in tune with the outlook being taken by president-elect Donald Trump, the Prime Minister said it was wrong to focus on single issues like settlement building, rather than the wider peace process.

Theresa May has been given short shrift from the US after distancing herself from outgoing president Barack Obama’s hardline stance on Israel.

“We are grateful for the strongly supportive statements in response to Secretary Kerry’s speech from across the world, including Germany, France, Canada, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and others.”

In response, a spokesperson for the State Department said : “We are surprised by the UK Prime Minister’s office statement given that Secretary Kerry’s remarks—which covered the full range of threats to a two state solution, including terrorism, violence, incitement and settlements—were in-line with the UK’s own longstanding policy and its vote at the United Nations last week.

An embarrassing and rather pathetic attempt by Theresa May to suck up to Trump by attacking Kerry on Israel

While the UK said it opposed such developments in the occupied territories, Number 10 made clear a more broadly-ranged approach was needed to encourage peace.

May’s comments came after Kerry accused the Israeli government of undermining attempts at a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians by continuing to build settlements in the West Bank.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “The British Government continues to believe that the only way to a lasting peace in the Middle East is through a two-state solution. We continue to believe that the construction of settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is illegal, which is why we supported UN Security Council Resolution 2334 last week.