Theresa May Apologises For 'Frustrating' Delays To NHS Operations

Theresa May has finally apologised for delays to thousands of NHS operations as a result of winter pressures.

The prime minister said on Thursday that while this winter had been “better planned” for than previous years, the delays were “disappointing” and “frustrating”.

Jeremy Hunt yesterday acknowledged the health service needed “substantially more resources” in the future.

The health secretary has also been blasted by doctors after he inadvertently admitted this morning that there was a “winter crisis” in the NHS - something he previously had refused to admit was happening.