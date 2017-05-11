Theresa May Asked If Not Being A Mother Allows Her To Work Harder

In an interview with LBC on Thursday evening, May said her faith helped to “provide support for me through those difficult times”.

The prime minister’s father died when she was 25 and her mother passed away not long after.

Theresa May has revealed how her Christian faith helped he cope with the loss of both her parents at a young age.

May was also questioned by host Nick Ferrari about not having had children with her husband Philip.

“It’s been very sad,” she said. “It just turned out not to be possible for us.”

“We are not the only couple that finds ourselves in that situation and when you do I suppose you just get on with life.”

The subject of May’s family came up during the Tory leadership campaign, when rival Andrea Leadsom was accused of claiming the fact she had children would make her a better prime minister.

In the interview, May was asked if she would have been able to “apply” herself to her job if she was also a mother.

“I look at some of my parliamentary colleagues and people who have been in cabinet who have children and yes, they do apply themselves to that extent, they are just very well organised,” she said.