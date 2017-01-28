Theresa May Attacked For Refusing To Condemn Donald Trump's Muslim Refugee Ban

LATEST: PM finally speaks out against ban.

Theresa May has come under fierce attack after refusing to condemn Donald Trump’s blanket ban on refugees and travellers from Muslim countries.

The Prime Minister was heckled by reporters after she failed three times to answer questions on the controversial US Presidential order.

At a press conference in Turkey this afternoon, May finally said: “The United States is responsible for United States policy on refugees. The UK is responsible for UK policy on refugees.”

But she faced the embarrassment of Turkish PM Binali Yildirim lambasting Trump’s action, declaring that: “You can’t solve this refugee problem by putting up walls.” Turkey has taken three million Syrian refugees since the conflict began.

Standing next to May at the joint event, Yildirim added: “Nobody leaves their homes for nothing. They came here to save their lives. Our doors are open. This is the most holy, sacred thing, to save a life.”

May was immediately criticised by politicians back home in the UK. Jeremy Corbyn responded by telling the prime minister: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Ed Miliband said May’s “refusal to condemn Trump Muslim ban is shocking, wrong and cannot stand. It flies in the face of the values of people across Britain”.

He added: “The PM needs to say now the Trump executive order targeting Muslims to block their entry into the US is abhorrent. Silence is complicity.”

May faced accusations of being supine to the new White House in her visit on Friday. Within hours of her departure Trump issued the executive order that sparked outrage around the world.

In contrast to May, France, Germany and Luxembourg have voiced concern about Trump’s action. German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said of the ban: “The United States is a country where Christian traditions have an important meaning. Loving your neighbor is a major Christian value, and that includes helping people.”