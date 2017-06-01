The prime minister may have had her most awkward moment of the election campaign so far, as she stumbled over questions about her BBC debate no-show.

Theresa May was repeatedly burned for ‘not bothering’ to turn up to the seven-way face off last night, which sparked the Twitter trend #WhereIsTheresa.

So as people continue their search for Mrs May, we’ve dug out this cringeworthy clip.

As May dodged last minute contender Jeremy Corbyn and the big debate in Cambridge, she spent Wednesday afternoon at Cross Manufacturing in Odd Down, near Bath in Somerset.

There she faced questions from reporters and workers on live telly (to use her own abbreviation), perhaps giving a glimpse as to how she would fair live under pressure.