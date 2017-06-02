Theresa May answered fierce criticism of her decision to call for a snap General Election on Friday by declaring: “I had the balls to call an election”.

The Prime Minister issued the unusually brash statement while answering fiery questions from a clearly angered member of the BBC Question Time Leaders Debate audience.

An unidentified man asked the PM: “Let’s face it, you called this election for your own political gain.”

May replied: “No I didn’t, Sir.”

Before adding: “I had the balls to call an election.”

