Theresa May answered fierce criticism of her decision to call for a snap General Election on Friday by declaring: “I had the balls to call an election”.
The Prime Minister issued the unusually brash statement while answering fiery questions from a clearly angered member of the BBC Question Time Leaders Debate audience.
An unidentified man asked the PM: “Let’s face it, you called this election for your own political gain.”
May replied: “No I didn’t, Sir.”
Before adding: “I had the balls to call an election.”
