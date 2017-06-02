All Sections
    NEWS
    02/06/2017 20:52 BST | Updated 02/06/2017 22:02 BST

    Theresa May Answers Fierce Criticism During BBC Question Time Debate Over Snap Election Decision

    Viewers did a double-take.

    Theresa May answered fierce criticism of her decision to call for a snap General Election on Friday by declaring: “I had the balls to call an election”.

    The Prime Minister issued the unusually brash statement while answering fiery questions from a clearly angered member of the BBC Question Time Leaders Debate audience.

    An unidentified man asked the PM: “Let’s face it, you called this election for your own political gain.”

    May replied: “No I didn’t, Sir.”

    Before adding: “I had the balls to call an election.”

