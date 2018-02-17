Theresa May Warns 'Deep-Seated Ideology' Mustn't Jeopardise Post-Brexit Security

Theresa May has warned EU leaders that “deep-seated ideology” must not jeopardise security cooperation after Brexit. The prime minister said the UK take full control over areas like diplomacy, peacekeeping, defence before the end of any implementation period to follow its departure of the EU. In a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, May said: “We must do whatever is most practical and pragmatic in ensuring our collective security. “This cannot be a time when any of us allow competition between partners, rigid institutional restrictions or deep-seated ideology to inhibit our co-operation and jeopardise the security of our citizens.”

Speaking after May, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said security arrangements had to be maintained, saying: “We are not at war with the UK... We do not want to take revenge on the UK for what the British people have decided.” But he said security issues had to be considered separately in the Brexit talks. “We need a security alliance between the UK and the EU, but we can’t mix that question up with other questions relating to Brexit,” Juncker said. “I wouldn’t like to put security policy considerations with trade policy considerations in one hat. I understand why some would like to do that, but we don’t want to,” Common EU policy on foreign and security areas grew out of the Maastricht Treaty, so May’s move is likely to please Brexiteers. She stressed that Britain will continue to work closely with the EU on security and said the UK’s commitment to protecting Europe from threats is “unconditional”.

