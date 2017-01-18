Theresa May’s long-awaited Brexit plan was laid out on Wednesday and the public were treated to a whole 12 points of political action. These include “certainty”, “control of our own laws” and “a smooth orderly Brexit”, all very in keeping with traditional British values. In order to gauge the success of the speech the Conservatives took out a sponsored Facebook post asking for feedback. And feedback they got.

Some more astute observers noticed the PM had appeared to have dabbled in a bit of a social media no-no.

To be fair to May, she did have her supporters.

Although Frankie wasn’t one of them.

And Ritchie certainly isn’t.

Even some of those foreigners May wants less of got involved.

In the long-awaited speech, May said she was “confident” a trade deal and a new strategic partnership between the UK and the EU can be achieved within the two-year deadline set out in Article 50, insisting a good deal for Britain will also be good for Europe. She warned: “I know there are some voices calling for a punitive deal that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same path. “That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe. And it would not be the act of a friend.” May confirmed she wants to take Britain out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and restore control over immigration. She gave her strongest hint yet that the UK could leave the European customs union (CU), stating she wanted to ensure “frictionless” cross-border trade. But she said she had an “open mind” on whether that should be done through associate membership or a completely new customs agreement.

POOL New / Reuters Theresa May arrives to deliver her keynote "Brexit speech" in Lancaster House in London, 17 January 2017.