All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    03/03/2017 12:22 GMT | Updated 03/03/2017 16:56 GMT

    Theresa May Accused Of 'Mind-Boggling Hypocrisy' Over Pro-Brexit, Anti-Scottish Independence Speech

    The SNP drew parallels with her anti-EU stance.

    Theresa May has been accused of hypocrisy for arguing an independent Scotland’s economy would be damaged outside the UK - at the same time as she prepares to take the UK out of the EU single market.

    The PM was speaking in Glasgow on Friday when she slammed campaigners trying to “wrench Scotland out of its biggest market” by calling for a second independence referendum

    May said that “time and again the benefits of the Union – of doing together, collectively, what would be impossible to do apart – are clear”.

    “And yet the SNP propose Scottish independence, which would wrench Scotland out of its biggest market.

    Russell Cheyne / Reuters
    Theresa May said 'collective achievement has been the story of our Union'

    “They think independence is the answer to every question in every circumstance, regardless of fact and reality.

    “It simply does not add up and we should never stop saying so.”

    But her pro-UK union comments sparked anger from the SNP, who accused May of “mind-boggling hypocrisy”.

    The party’s deputy leader Angus Robertson said: “This was an ironic, hypocritical and surreal speech from Theresa May, who before the EU referendum supported a campaign warning that leaving Europe would be a disaster, but is now determined to pull us over the cliff edge of an economically catastrophic hard Brexit.

    ANDY BUCHANAN via Getty Images
    Angus Robertson accused the PM of threatening Scottish jobs by pulling the country out of the EU

    “Theresa May is guilty of mind-boggling hypocrisy — it is her government’s constitutional obsession with a hard Brexit which is directly threatening Scottish jobs and livelihoods.

    “In those circumstances, we have a duty to stand up for Scotland, and to have a plan in place to protect our vital national interests.”

    Mail on Sunday columnist Dan Hodges also wrote on Twitter:

    Related...

    NOW WATCH:

    MORE:newspoliticsbrexittheresa mayUnited KingdomscotlandsnpScottish Independence

    Conversations