Theresa May has been accused of hypocrisy for arguing an independent Scotland’s economy would be damaged outside the UK - at the same time as she prepares to take the UK out of the EU single market.

The PM was speaking in Glasgow on Friday when she slammed campaigners trying to “wrench Scotland out of its biggest market” by calling for a second independence referendum.

May said that “time and again the benefits of the Union – of doing together, collectively, what would be impossible to do apart – are clear”.

“And yet the SNP propose Scottish independence, which would wrench Scotland out of its biggest market.